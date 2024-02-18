Russians are trying to advance in the area of Lastochkine village: our defenders repelled 14 attacks there yesterday

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100407 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110894 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253446 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165955 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227536 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25671 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 39209 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26317 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32726 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 30052 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227536 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239049 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225712 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100412 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76980 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113504 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114370 views
Actual
Russians are trying to advance in the area of Lastochkine village: our defenders repelled 14 attacks there yesterday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37082 views

The Russians are actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkine, near Avdiivka, but Ukrainian troops are preventing it from developing.

The Russians are actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkino, near Avdiivka. However, significant defense forces have established themselves there and are doing everything they can to prevent the enemy's offensive from developing. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Avdiivka, based on the figures that were made public, accomplished its mission. It tied up a huge grouping of Russian troops, to which more and more reserves were brought, which meant that the Russians could not intensify or expand their assault operations in other areas. This meant that a large number of their armored vehicles and other weapons were destroyed here. Other cities closer to the front line and even farther to the rear owe their relative calm to Avdiivka.

- Likhovoy said.

Asked whether the Defense Forces managed to gain a foothold in new areas after leaving Avdiivka, Lykhoviy replied: "Yes. We have consolidated our positions, they are being additionally equipped and fortified. The next defense lines, the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces are ready for possible other offensive actions of the enemy, and they are already happening, unfortunately.

According to him, for example, 14 attacks by Russian occupants near the village of Lastochkine, located west of Avdiivka, were repelled over the past day.

This figure shows that the enemy is actively trying to develop an offensive, but our significant forces are entrenched there and they are doing everything possible to prevent this offensive from being developed. 

- Likhovoy noted.

Addendum

In the Avdiivka sector, the occupants lost 47,186 people in 4 months.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

