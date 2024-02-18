Russians are trying to advance in the area of Lastochkine village: our defenders repelled 14 attacks there yesterday

The Russians are actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkino, near Avdiivka. However, significant defense forces have established themselves there and are doing everything they can to prevent the enemy's offensive from developing. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Avdiivka, based on the figures that were made public, accomplished its mission. It tied up a huge grouping of Russian troops, to which more and more reserves were brought, which meant that the Russians could not intensify or expand their assault operations in other areas. This meant that a large number of their armored vehicles and other weapons were destroyed here. Other cities closer to the front line and even farther to the rear owe their relative calm to Avdiivka. - Likhovoy said.

Asked whether the Defense Forces managed to gain a foothold in new areas after leaving Avdiivka, Lykhoviy replied: "Yes. We have consolidated our positions, they are being additionally equipped and fortified. The next defense lines, the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces are ready for possible other offensive actions of the enemy, and they are already happening, unfortunately.

According to him, for example, 14 attacks by Russian occupants near the village of Lastochkine, located west of Avdiivka, were repelled over the past day.

This figure shows that the enemy is actively trying to develop an offensive, but our significant forces are entrenched there and they are doing everything possible to prevent this offensive from being developed. - Likhovoy noted.

Addendum

In the Avdiivka sector, the occupants lost 47,186 people in 4 months.