"Russians are producing their own drones, but this will not save them" - SBU

The Russian military is trying to create its own maritime drones, but this only increases the number of legitimate targets for Ukraine in the Black Sea. The SBU has protected Ukrainian maritime drones from enemy attacks. This was stated by SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Russians are producing their own drones, but this will not save them - it only increases the number of legitimate targets for us in the Black Sea - said Dekhtyarenko.

According to him, any of their developments do not affect Ukraine's plans to destroy the enemy and the strategic goal of defeating Russia.

Dekhtyarenko also said that the SBU has several types of maritime drones in its arsenal.

"The SBU protects its developments from enemy encroachment - we are always a few steps ahead. The very fact that we can attack their facilities in the Black Sea with such weapons was a surprise for the enemy," he added.

