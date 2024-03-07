"Russians are producing their own drones, but this will not save them" - SBU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20446 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69295 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49655 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 226871 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201197 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249882 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155703 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371774 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21950 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 69192 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226756 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201116 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13579 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22296 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22718 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52313 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Russians are producing their own drones, but this will not save them" - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23429 views

The SBU spokesperson said that Russia's attempts to create its own maritime drones will not save it, but will only increase the number of legitimate targets for Ukraine in the Black Sea.

"Russians are producing their own drones, but this will not save them" - SBU

The Russian military is trying to create its own maritime drones, but this only  increases the number of legitimate targets for Ukraine in the Black Sea. The SBU has protected Ukrainian maritime drones from enemy attacks. This was stated by SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko during a telethon, UNN reports

Russians are producing their own drones, but this will not save them - it only increases the number of legitimate targets for us in the Black Sea

- said Dekhtyarenko.

According to him, any of their developments do not affect Ukraine's plans to destroy the enemy and the strategic goal of defeating Russia. 

Dekhtyarenko also said that the SBU has several types of maritime drones in its arsenal. 

"The SBU protects its developments from enemy encroachment - we are always a few steps ahead. The very fact that we can attack their facilities in the Black Sea with such weapons was a surprise for the enemy," he added.

New Sea Baby maritime drone presented in Ukraine after fundraising: can carry more than a ton of payload06.03.24, 14:54 • 26738 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14