Russians are preparing the "Zaporizhzhya Virgin" program to settle the occupied Ukrainian territories

The occupiers are preparing a program of mass settlement of the occupied territories of Ukraine under the Soviet codename "Zaporizhzhia Virgin Lands". This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region are to become Russia's second pilot project to change the ethnic composition of the population after the Far East.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, the occupiers are planning to transport residents of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan to the occupied territories. In this way, they are trying to extinguish Ukrainian resistance and solve the huge shortage of personnel in the occupied territories.

"The enemy has approved a new program called 'Zaporizhzhia Virgin Land' - they are trying to carry out mass resettlement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territory. And not only Russian citizens... They are ready to buy personnel to move to the temporarily occupied territory, settle in our seized apartments and houses, and thus solve their demographic problems," Ivan Fedorov noted.