Russians are dropping shrapnel ammunition aimed at civilians - Humeniuk on the situation in the south

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 93678 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123678 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126607 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168306 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167397 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271847 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177395 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166944 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148676 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102431 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118813 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119323 views
Russians are dropping shrapnel ammunition aimed at civilians - Humeniuk on the situation in the south

Russians are dropping shrapnel ammunition aimed at civilians - Humeniuk on the situation in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25685 views

Russia is stepping up attacks on civilians in southern Ukraine, using drones and artillery. The situation remains tense.

The situation in southern Ukraine remains tense, with the occupiers using attack and FPV drones and other modifications of UAVs against the Defense Forces and civilians. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The situation remains quite tense. The enemy does not stop its activity, looking for the means and opportunities that it can use most effectively, trying to put pressure through drone attacks, both nighttime with the use of "shaheds" and  throughout the combat day with the powerful use of fpv drones, drones of other modifications, which drop fragmentation munitions - and targeted at the civilian population

- Humeniuk said. 

She noted that the enemy is concentrating its artillery shelling, in particular, on Kherson.  The Russians are also trying to strike residential areas and critical infrastructure in order to complicate the lives of the residents of the right bank. 

The enemy also used guided aerial bombs again. According to Humeniuk, Bereslav district of Kherson region was again subjected to bombing. 

"Where almost all the houses in the settlements are destroyed or severely damaged, the enemy still continues to send bombs there. The use of drones to target civilians is primarily about putting pressure on people, pressure on the right bank," said Humeniuk.

Occupants have intensified their activities on the left bank of Dnipro, Defense Forces continue to hold their positions there - Humeniuk30.01.24, 09:33 • 22910 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

