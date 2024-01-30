Occupants have intensified their activities on the left bank of Dnipro, Defense Forces continue to hold their positions there - Humeniuk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Occupants have intensified their activities on the left bank of Dnipro, Defense Forces continue to hold their positions there - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22910 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops intensified ground attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River, launching 8 assaults compared to 1-6 in the previous days. However, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions, although they are having a hard time repelling the dense attacks.

The Russian occupiers have intensified ground attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River compared to the previous few days, but the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions there. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We are observing and repelling ground attacks on the left bank - we have counted 8 attacks over the past day. This is due to the fact that the occupants were able to gather their forces and become more active. Because the previous three days were marked by a smaller number of such attacks - one, two, then six. And now we have reached 8. Such impulsiveness is observed quite regularly. From time to time, they reduce attacks when they do not have the strength and means to recruit full-fledged assault groups, and then increase them again. This is due to the fact that they still have the task of driving us out of the Left Bank, from the bridgehead. But we continue to hold our positions there. As for the prospects of advancing to the right bank, the mission is actually impossible, because we have tight fire control over the Dnipro River and the bank higher than the left bank is our advantage. And it is easier for our artillery to work

- Humeniuk said.

According to her, "it is a very hard job to hold these positions (on the left bank - ed.) and repel such dense enemy attacks." "Therefore, even repelling the attacks is a great achievement, because we continue to hold our positions, and this means that we have prospects," emphasized Humeniuk.

She added that "we do not observe the formation of additional strike groups in this area, but we understand that hypothetically, the enemy could pull up reserves." "And the concentration of the forces that are currently on the left bank indicates that they are capable of forming additional groups to conduct assaults. We adequately assess their presence and their capabilities there, and therefore we are working hard to reduce them," noted Humeniuk.

Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector: frontline situation30.01.24, 07:33 • 109605 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
dniproDnipro
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

