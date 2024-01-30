Occupants have intensified their activities on the left bank of Dnipro, Defense Forces continue to hold their positions there - Humeniuk

The Russian occupiers have intensified ground attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River compared to the previous few days, but the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions there. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We are observing and repelling ground attacks on the left bank - we have counted 8 attacks over the past day. This is due to the fact that the occupants were able to gather their forces and become more active. Because the previous three days were marked by a smaller number of such attacks - one, two, then six. And now we have reached 8. Such impulsiveness is observed quite regularly. From time to time, they reduce attacks when they do not have the strength and means to recruit full-fledged assault groups, and then increase them again. This is due to the fact that they still have the task of driving us out of the Left Bank, from the bridgehead. But we continue to hold our positions there. As for the prospects of advancing to the right bank, the mission is actually impossible, because we have tight fire control over the Dnipro River and the bank higher than the left bank is our advantage. And it is easier for our artillery to work - Humeniuk said.

According to her, "it is a very hard job to hold these positions (on the left bank - ed.) and repel such dense enemy attacks." "Therefore, even repelling the attacks is a great achievement, because we continue to hold our positions, and this means that we have prospects," emphasized Humeniuk.

She added that "we do not observe the formation of additional strike groups in this area, but we understand that hypothetically, the enemy could pull up reserves." "And the concentration of the forces that are currently on the left bank indicates that they are capable of forming additional groups to conduct assaults. We adequately assess their presence and their capabilities there, and therefore we are working hard to reduce them," noted Humeniuk.



