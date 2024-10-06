Russian volunteer Ildar Dadin, who fought on the side of Ukraine, was killed in the war

A Russian volunteer, Ildar Dadin, who fought on the side of Ukraine, was killed in the fighting in Kharkiv region.

Dadin is known in Russia for being the first person to be convicted under the article on repeated violation of the rules for holding rallies.

This was reported by journalist Ksenia Larina in the social network X, reports UNN.

It has just been reported that Ildar Danin was killed in action in Kharkiv region - Larina said.

RosSIA reported that Danin became the first person convicted under the article on repeated violation of the rules for holding rallies. Later, this article was unofficially called the 'Dadin article'. After his release from the colony, Dadin continued to regularly participate in pickets and rallies, and in March 2022, he emigrated to Poland. In June 2023, Dadin joined the Siberian Battalion.

