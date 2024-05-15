ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
russian troops shelled Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region: two apartment buildings damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

On May 15, russian troops shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, Kharkiv region, with artillery, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, and destroying a store.

In the afternoon, on May 15, russian troops attacked the village of Oleksandrivka in the Kharkiv region with artillery. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details 

According to the investigation, on May 15, at approximately 14:20, russian servicemen shelled the village of Oleksandrivka in Bohodukhiv district.  According to preliminary data, russian troops shelled the village with artillery.

Two apartment buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged. A store was destroyed by a direct hit of an enemy ammunition. Preliminary, there is no information on casualties.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said. 

Recall

  According to the police, on May 15, around 10:00 , the occupants dropped the KABs on the village of Mala Danylivka. Three civilian women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy shelling  . 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

