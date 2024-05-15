russian troops shelled Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region: two apartment buildings damaged

In the afternoon, on May 15, russian troops attacked the village of Oleksandrivka in the Kharkiv region with artillery. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 15, at approximately 14:20, russian servicemen shelled the village of Oleksandrivka in Bohodukhiv district. According to preliminary data, russian troops shelled the village with artillery.

Two apartment buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged. A store was destroyed by a direct hit of an enemy ammunition. Preliminary, there is no information on casualties.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

According to the police, on May 15, around 10:00 , the occupants dropped the KABs on the village of Mala Danylivka. Three civilian women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy shelling .