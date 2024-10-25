Russian troops shell 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region
Russian troops attacked 15 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 326 attacks with various types of weapons. There were 20 air strikes, 158 UAV attacks, 9 MLRS attacks and 139 artillery attacks.
Details
- Russian troops conducted 20 air strikes on Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Novohryhorivka and Chervona Krynytsia.
- 158 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
- Lobkove, Novodanilivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka were hit by 9 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
- 139 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkove, Orikhove, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, Novoselivka and Gulyaypilske.
It is also noted that there were 8 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
