Russian troops fired 34 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 73 explosions recorded
Russian troops fired 34 times at the border areas of Sumy region on October 12. There were 73 explosions in 9 communities, and mortars, artillery, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles were used.
During the day, on October 12, , Russians fired 34 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 73 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Sumy, Khotyn, Myropil, River, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, and Shalyhyne communities were shelled,
Details
- Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (3 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (20 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).
- Novoslobidska community: a launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded.
- Shalyhyne community: attacked by an FPV drone (1 explosion), an IED (5 explosions).
- Khotyn community: there were dumping of explosives from UAVs (2 explosions), artillery shelling (9 explosions).
- Myropilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (12 explosions). There were also attacks by FPV drones (12 explosions).
- Velykopysarivska community: The enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.
- Bilopilska community: an explosive device was launched (1 explosion).
- Sumy community: a rocket attack (1 explosion).
