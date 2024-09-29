Russian troops fired 105 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 10 people wounded

During the day, the Russians fired 105 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 223 explosions were registered. 10 civilians were injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Khotyn, Yunakivske, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivske, Novoslobidske, Hlukhivske, Shalyhynske, Esmanske, Druzhbivske, Sveska, Yampil, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

Sveska community: FPV drone attacks (9 explosions), mortar attacks (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (28 explosions), artillery (10 explosions), mortars (8 explosions), FPV drones (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (15 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions), and dropped explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions).

Esman community: launches of IEDs (12 explosions), shelling with FPV drones (3 explosions), and mortar attacks (2 explosions). As a result of the attack, 5 civilians were injured.

Shalygino community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (18 explosions), mortars (3 explosions), FPV drone (1 explosion), and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (4 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: Russians attacked with artillery (25 explosions) and FPV drones (6 explosions). Two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

Novoslobidska community: a CAB attack (3 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community: shelling with FPV drones (11 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), and launch of an UAS (3 explosions) were recorded.

Yampil community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion), one civilian was injured.

Myropilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (4 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: the launch of an unexploded ordnance (5 explosions) was recorded, as a result of which 2 civilians were injured.

Khotyn community: an ABM was launched (1 explosion).

Youth community: attacked by KAB (1 explosion).

