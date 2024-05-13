Russian troops attacked Nevskoye with several types of weapons, lPR lacks legislation on guardianship and custody - RMA

There is no legislation on guardianship and custody in the "LPR", the occupiers have no strategic fuel reserves in Luhansk region, Nevske was shelled with several types of weapons. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The occupants do not stop shelling Nevsky. Yesterday they used mortars and artillery - cannon and rocket launchers. Artillery and mortar attacks were registered in Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. Near this village, Russians tried to hit our positions with ten unmanned aerial vehicles, - said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

The invaders conducted air strikes on Tverdokhlibove and Bilohorivka.

The enemy attacked in the areas of Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Serebryanske forestry.

Over the past week, Luhansk police recorded the destruction of four houses in Novolyubivka that suffered from this year's air strikes. We remind you that in recent days, Russians have destroyed and damaged at least nine households in Nevske.

According to the RMA, there is no legislation on guardianship and custody in the so-called "LPR".

For 10 years, the Luhansk collaborators did not even care about this issue. Every action taken in this area was outside the legal framework. So, at present, orphans are even deprived of the right to receive a housing certificate - there are no legal grounds. In addition, local authorities do not have the appropriate powers, which requires the approval of a number of regulations, - RMA said.



The situation with the delivery of fuel to the so-called "lPR" has become even more tense. After two fires at the oil depots in Luhansk and Rovenky, the occupiers were able to accumulate and store a significant amount of refined products in one place.

Now the shortage is even greater. Of course, Russian fuel supplies to the occupied Luhansk region do not stop, but they do not meet current needs. And there is no strategic reserve anymore.

Recall

In the "lPR" it is impossible to replace a passport without a military record, and the occupation authorities do not regulate prices for socially important products.