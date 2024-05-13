Russian troops attacked Nevskoye with several types of weapons, lPR lacks legislation on guardianship and custody - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79766 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107082 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250293 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165397 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34996 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44594 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38683 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62919 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56940 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225878 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237679 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224491 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79766 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56940 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113796 views
Actual
Russian troops attacked Nevskoye with several types of weapons, lPR lacks legislation on guardianship and custody - RMA

Russian troops attacked Nevskoye with several types of weapons, lPR lacks legislation on guardianship and custody - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22502 views

Russian troops attacked Nevske with several types of weapons, while the so-called 'Luhansk people's republic' has no legislation on guardianship and custody.

There is no legislation on guardianship and custody in the "LPR", the occupiers have no strategic fuel reserves in Luhansk region, Nevske was shelled with several types of weapons. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The occupants do not stop shelling Nevsky. Yesterday they used mortars and artillery - cannon and rocket launchers. Artillery and mortar attacks were registered in Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. Near this village, Russians tried to hit our positions with ten unmanned aerial vehicles,

- said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

The invaders conducted air strikes on Tverdokhlibove and Bilohorivka.

The enemy attacked in the areas of Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Serebryanske forestry.

Over the past week, Luhansk police recorded the destruction of four houses in Novolyubivka that suffered from this year's air strikes. We remind you that in recent days, Russians have destroyed and damaged at least nine households in Nevske.

According to the RMA, there is no legislation on guardianship and custody in the so-called "LPR".

For 10 years, the Luhansk collaborators did not even care about this issue. Every action taken in this area was outside the legal framework. So, at present, orphans are even deprived of the right to receive a housing certificate - there are no legal grounds. In addition, local authorities do not have the appropriate powers, which requires the approval of a number of regulations,

- RMA said.

The situation with the delivery of fuel to the so-called "lPR" has become even more tense. After two fires at the oil depots in Luhansk and Rovenky, the occupiers were able to accumulate and store a significant amount of refined products in one place.

Now the shortage is even greater. Of course, Russian fuel supplies to the occupied Luhansk region do not stop, but they do not meet current needs. And there is no strategic reserve anymore.

Recall

In the "lPR" it is impossible to replace a passport without a military record, and the occupation authorities do not regulate prices for socially important products.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising