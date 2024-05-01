russian troops attack Odesa with ballistic missiles: three people killed, three more wounded
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops strike Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing three people and injuring three others, and damaging civilian infrastructure.
russian troops strike Odesa with ballistic missiles. At least three people were killed and three others were wounded. This was stated by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The attack killed three people and wounded three others. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care
According to him, the attack also damaged civilian infrastructure.
Recall
Earlier , UNN reported that an air alert was declared in southern Ukraine due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack, after which explosions occurred in Odesa.
Prosecutor General shows the moment of attack on Odesa with a missile with a cluster munition30.04.24, 13:25 • 39716 views