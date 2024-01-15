Russian troops attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones

The Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and Kamikaze drones. In particular, they attacked Nikopol itself, and also the Marhanetska and Myronivska communities. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Today the aggressor sent 9 kamikaze drones to Nikopol region. He fired twice from artillery. The district center, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities shook from the enemy's strikes. - Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the DIA, these attacks damaged outbuildings. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.

In addition, there is destruction in Dniprovsky district due to hostile activity. A window in one of the private houses was damaged when the fragments of a downed Russian missile fell.

In the rest of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the day was calm.

Ukrainian troops shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region

Recall

Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones yesterday. According to the CMA, on January 14, 3 multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. 3 outbuildings, 4 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.