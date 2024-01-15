ukenru
Russian troops attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones

Russian troops attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101508 views

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with artillery and Kamikaze drones, damaging commercial buildings. Despite the significant material damage, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

The Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and Kamikaze drones. In particular, they attacked Nikopol itself, and  also the Marhanetska and Myronivska communities. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Today the aggressor sent 9 kamikaze drones to Nikopol region. He fired twice from artillery. The district center, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities shook from the enemy's strikes. 

- Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the DIA, these attacks damaged outbuildings. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.

In addition, there is destruction in Dniprovsky district due to hostile activity. A window in one of the private houses was damaged when the fragments of a downed Russian missile fell.

In the rest of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the day was calm.

Ukrainian troops shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region15.01.24, 15:56 • 67956 views

Recall

Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones yesterday. According to the CMA, on January 14, 3 multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. 3 outbuildings, 4 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

