Russian troops attack Chernihiv region with cannon artillery and mortars

During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 35 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Northern border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and shells numerous civilian objects in our country, - the statement said.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community: 13 explosions (probably from cannon artillery and 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Krasny Khutir and Hai.

Snovska community: 22 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Mistky and Yeline.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 495,070 personnel and 7,605 tanks.