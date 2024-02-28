Russian strike on Kupyansk: occupants hit a church, a pastor is killed

A church and a cafe were destroyed in today's Russian strike on Kupyansk , Kharkiv region, and two people were reported dead, the National Police press service reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

In the middle of the day, the occupants struck Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. A cafe was damaged. A 31-year-old woman was injured, her 39-year-old brother was killed. A church was hit. A 58-year-old pastor was trapped under the rubble. He received injuries incompatible with life - the National Police said in a statement.

Earlier, UNN reported that the enemy had struck Kupyansk with air bombs.