Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: search for a person under the rubble continues

In Kryvyi Rih, the search for a person under the rubble after a Russian attack on the city continues. Two more people remain in the hospital, their condition is considered moderate. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Rescue and search operations are still underway. They lasted all night and, unfortunately, we still can't find a person from the rubble. We also continue to operate the headquarters deployed to help the population, helping people to rebuild their damaged homes after the strike. Two more people remain in the hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderate - Sytnychenko said.

Recall

Yesterday, September 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rihin the Dnipropetrovs'k region, hitting an administrative building, and there may be people under the rubble.