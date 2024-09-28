Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: search for a person under the rubble continues
Kyiv • UNN
After the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, the search for a person under the rubble continues. Two victims remain in the hospital in moderate condition, and the headquarters for helping the population are working.
In Kryvyi Rih, the search for a person under the rubble after a Russian attack on the city continues. Two more people remain in the hospital, their condition is considered moderate. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Rescue and search operations are still underway. They lasted all night and, unfortunately, we still can't find a person from the rubble. We also continue to operate the headquarters deployed to help the population, helping people to rebuild their damaged homes after the strike. Two more people remain in the hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderate
Recall
Yesterday, September 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rihin the Dnipropetrovs'k region, hitting an administrative building, and there may be people under the rubble.