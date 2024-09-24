Russian strike on Kharkiv's Kyiv district: mayor claims 13 injured, one dead

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 84861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170499 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139764 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144195 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112113 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174134 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111429 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 38670 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 113542 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113542 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 58852 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58852 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 65203 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170499 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183746 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 190372 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 142715 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142715 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142655 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147311 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138695 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155536 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv's Kyiv district: mayor claims 13 injured, one dead

Russian strike on Kharkiv's Kyiv district: mayor claims 13 injured, one dead
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 12191 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12191 views

An enemy attack in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv resulted in the destruction of a residential building. The death toll has risen to three, and 13 people have been injured. The rubble is still being cleared.

After the Russian attack in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, there are already 13 injured, including one dead. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

According to him, the house that was hit in the Kyiv district had already been shelled at the beginning of the war.

"It has been almost repaired, all the windows have been installed, insulated, and prepared for the heating season. The enemy hit it with a KAB for the second time," the mayor summarized.

The floors of the building were from the eighth to the third: Terekhov on the consequences of the “arrival” in the Kyiv district24.09.24, 16:25 • 12356 views

Add

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reported that the death toll has increased to three as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv. The rubble is still being cleared.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

