Russian strike on Kharkiv's Kyiv district: mayor claims 13 injured, one dead

After the Russian attack in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, there are already 13 injured, including one dead. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

According to him, the house that was hit in the Kyiv district had already been shelled at the beginning of the war.

"It has been almost repaired, all the windows have been installed, insulated, and prepared for the heating season. The enemy hit it with a KAB for the second time," the mayor summarized.

The floors of the building were from the eighth to the third: Terekhov on the consequences of the “arrival” in the Kyiv district

Add

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reported that the death toll has increased to three as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv. The rubble is still being cleared.