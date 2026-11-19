The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Izium in the Kharkiv region has risen to 21. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Thirteen people were injured, while another eight experienced acute stress reactions. As of this moment, eight people have been hospitalized in total. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance - the post says.

The consequences of the strikes were published today by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Context

On Thursday, November 19, Russian occupiers struck a residential building in Izium, Kharkiv region. At the time, Syniehubov reported that 12 people had been injured as a result of the strike.

Earlier

UNN reported earlier that three people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, overnight on November 18.

UNN also reported that Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past day, including overnight, striking substations in three regions.