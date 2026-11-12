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Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10103 views

A Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District. A 44-year-old woman was killed, and five other people were injured.

Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injured
Consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

In Kyiv, following a Russian drone strike on a multi-story building this morning, one person is known to have been killed and 5 injured. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on social media on November 11, UNN writes.

Five people were injured in the Solomianskyi district. Medics provided all of them with assistance at the scene. One woman is also known to have been killed

- Klitschko wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that "a 44-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy strike."

The number of injured had risen to 5 as of 09:30. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance, the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage12.11.26, 08:36 • 13144 views

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Julia Shramko

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