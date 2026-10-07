Russian strike on a building in Pryluky: another body recovered from the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
Another body was found under the rubble of a high-rise building in Pryluky. It is known that following the Russian attack, the number of people injured has risen to 55.
In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, another body was recovered from the rubble, an UNN correspondent reports.
Details
Another body was found under the rubble in Pryluky at around 16:20.
We would add
As law enforcement officers and rescuers reported, as of 15:00 the number of people killed as a result of russia's missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on October 7 increased to 16. Another 55 people were injured.
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