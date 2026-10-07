Russian strike on a building in Pryluky: another body recovered from the rubble

Photo: Andrii Khodkov — UNN photographer

In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, another body was recovered from the rubble, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Another body was found under the rubble in Pryluky at around 16:20.

We would add

As law enforcement officers and rescuers reported, as of 15:00 the number of people killed as a result of russia's missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on October 7 increased to 16. Another 55 people were injured.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing in Pryluky. Photo: Andrii Khodkov - UNN photographer

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