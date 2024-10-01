Russian strike in Zaporizhzhya: number of wounded increased to 9

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and nine wounded, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Nine people wounded, one killed: the number of casualties as a result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia has increased - noted Fedorov.

According to the head of the RMA, high-rise buildings and private houses in the Komunarsky district were damaged.

