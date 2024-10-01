Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: one killed and 7 wounded

As a result of air strikes by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia, 7 people have been injured, one person was killed, and rescue operations are underway, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Zaporizhzhya: Russian troops conducted air strikes on the city. As of 13.00 - 1 person was killed, 7 were injured. The number of injured is being clarified - the SES noted on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy hit a fifteen-story building. "The upper floors were partially destroyed and the facade of the building was damaged, as well as 25 cars. Emergency workers unblocked two people from the elevator, who refused to be hospitalized after being examined by doctors," the statement said.

In addition, as noted, private houses and outbuildings in one of the city's districts were heavily damaged. There were several fires.

Search and rescue operations are underway. Relevant experts are working at the scene.

Russia's bombing strikes in Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are clear