Russia's bombing strikes in Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are clear

The occupation forces have previously struck 6 times with anti-aircraft guns in Zaporizhzhia. The consequences were shown by the National Police in Telegram, UNN reports .

In Zaporizhzhia, the shelling reportedly hit infrastructure and residential areas.

Currently, six citizens are known to have been wounded, and one person died.

Information on damage and casualties is being updated.

Number of people willing to evacuate from Zaporizhzhia is not growing - RMA