Russian shelling of Belozerka in Kherson region: the number of victims increased to four

As a result of today's enemy shelling of the village of Belozerka, in the Kherson region, it is already known about four victims. This was stated by Kherson RMA on Tuesday, reports UNN.

"Due to today's Russian shelling of Belozerka, four people were injured," the RMA said in a statement.

Another victim, a 45 – year-old woman, was taken to the hospital. She suffered an explosive injury. A 65-year-old resident also went to the doctors with an explosive injury and a hand wound.

Earlier UNN reported that in the Kherson region , Russian troops today killed an elderly woman in the village of Veletenskoye and shelled the village of Belozerka, wounding two women and damaging buildings and a car.