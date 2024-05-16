russian propaganda spreads manipulations around Blinken's visit to Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

russian propaganda is spreading manipulations around the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that hostile information resources publish manipulative messages that the arrival of a senior US official is allegedly linked to the "rapid loss of legitimacy" of the Ukrainian government. Narratives about "external governance" and Ukraine as a "failed state" are also being promoted.

Earlier, the Center warned about the "Maidan-3" disinformation campaign launched by the enemy to promote messages about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government, the culmination of which is expected on May 20.

russia's goal is to destabilize the situation as much as possible, discredit Ukraine's military and political leadership, and sow chaos and an atmosphere of distrust among Ukrainians - the message says.

According to the plan of the russian special services, the political crisis provoked by them will weaken the Ukrainian government and reduce international support, and then the offensive on the front will bring Ukraine's defeat.

Recall

During a visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat the US neither encourages nor facilitates strikes against russia with US weapons, but noted that Ukraine decides how to conduct its war.

Russia is using the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining chip, Russia only needs negotiations to pause and build up forces - Center for Countering Disinformation