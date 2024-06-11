ukenru
Actual
Russian plane suspected of violating Finnish airspace

Russian plane suspected of violating Finnish airspace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18246 views

A Russian military plane allegedly violated Finnish airspace for about 2 minutes in the Gulf of Finland area.

A Russian military plane is suspected of violating Finnish airspace. The plane probably flew deep into the country for about 2 minutes. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Press Service of the Finnish Ministry of Defense. 

Details

As stated, the incident could have occurred on the morning of June 10. The plane was in Finnish airspace for about 2 minutes, violating the border by 2.5 kilometers in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. The type of offending aircraft is not reported.

"We take the alleged breach seriously and immediately launched an investigation," Defense Minister Antti Hyakkianen said.

The last reported such case in Finland occurred in August 2022. Then two Russian fighter jets crossed Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Finland.

Poland lifted fighter jets into the air due to rocket attacks on Ukraine07.06.24, 07:50 • 27325 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
finlandFinland

