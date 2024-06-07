Poland lifted fighter jets into the air due to rocket attacks on Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13242 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88516 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141785 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146724 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241433 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172352 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163989 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220684 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Poland lifted fighter jets into the air due to rocket attacks on Ukraine

Poland lifted fighter jets into the air due to rocket attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27326 views

On the night of June 7, Polish fighter jets and allied fighters were alerted due to intense Russian missile and drone strikes on Western Ukraine.

On the night of June 7, F-16 fighter jets were lifted into the air in Poland due to a Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Details

Please note that Polish and allied aircraft are on duty in Polish airspace, which can lead to increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country. Last night, there is an intensive activity of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Federation related to the task of missile strikes with ballistic, cruise missiles, as well as Shahed-type drones on objects located, in particular, on the territory of western Ukraine... all necessary procedures have been launched to ensure the security of Polish airspace

the report says of the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces

context

At night, the Russian invaders massively attacked Ukraine with "shaheds" and missiles. In the Kiev region, due to the attack of Russian terrorists, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities, there were no injuries.

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kiev region due to the shelling of Russia07.06.24, 06:22 • 40919 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

