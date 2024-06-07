Poland lifted fighter jets into the air due to rocket attacks on Ukraine

On the night of June 7, F-16 fighter jets were lifted into the air in Poland due to a Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Details

Please note that Polish and allied aircraft are on duty in Polish airspace, which can lead to increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country. Last night, there is an intensive activity of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Federation related to the task of missile strikes with ballistic, cruise missiles, as well as Shahed-type drones on objects located, in particular, on the territory of western Ukraine... all necessary procedures have been launched to ensure the security of Polish airspace the report says of the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces

context

At night, the Russian invaders massively attacked Ukraine with "shaheds" and missiles. In the Kiev region, due to the attack of Russian terrorists, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities, there were no injuries.

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kiev region due to the shelling of Russia