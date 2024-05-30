Russian occupiers shelled Mykolaiv region three times, there are no reports of casualties

During the day, the invaders shelled Mykolaiv region three times. Fortunately, no c asualties. This is reported by the chairman of the of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region

On May 29 at 13:28 and today on May 30 at 02: 53, the invaders hit the water area of the Ochakovo community with artillery. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Also today, at 02:33, enemy artillery attacks were recorded in the water area of the city of Ochakov in the Ochakov community. Fortunately, there are no injuries here either.

