In Mykolaiv region, russian federation struck twice, causing a fire in a building: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv region, a kamikaze drone attack on Ochakiv caused a fire in a building with a shop and fitness center, and mortar attacks targeted the water area, but there were no casualties.
In the Mykolaiv region, the enemy attacked Ochakiv with a kamikaze drone, causing a fire in a building with a store and a fitness center. Mortar shelling was also carried out on the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region
On May 28, at 07:50, the occupiers attacked Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community with an FPV kamikaze drone. As a result, a two-story building with a shop and a fitness center was attacked, which are closed due to the threatening situation. This led to a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Also yesterday, at 16:12 and 18:02, the enemy fired mortar shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties here either.
