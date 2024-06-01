Russian occupation forces are most active in Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 24531 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 94261 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142551 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242375 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172516 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164105 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148112 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112984 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49592 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49592 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68838 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108834 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108834 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40610 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73929 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73929 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242375 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221259 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220721 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220721 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 24346 views

06:49 PM • 24346 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20663 views

05:32 PM • 20663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26424 views

04:47 PM • 26424 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108819 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108819 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112147 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112147 views
Russian occupation forces are most active in Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions - General Staff

Russian occupation forces are most active in Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26433 views

the Russian military attacks most of all in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. Also, increased enemy activity is observed in the Seversky direction.

During the day, the Russian military attacked the most in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. Also, increased enemy activity is observed in the Seversky direction. this is stated in the summary of the general  staff of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment

- stated in the General Staff. 

Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. From the direction of Belgorod, the enemy struck one cab at Volchansk and three cabs at Liptsy.   

Defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy in Kharkiv region01.06.24, 11:42 • 24820 views

In the Luhansk direction, the Russian invaders do not give up trying to improve the situation in the Torskoye and Tern areas. The enemy struck two crabs at the estuary, launched another kab at Shchurovo and twice hit the Radkovsky Sands with Kabs. In this direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, one still continues near Torskoye.

In the Seversky direction , Russian troops became more active.  Currently, there are six military clashes in the areas of Ivano-Daryevka and Razdolovka. Our defenders repelled one enemy assault near the excavation site.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders twice tried to attack near Novy and Klishcheyevka. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation.

In the Pokrovsky direction today the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of military operations has increased to 14 since the beginning of the day. near Zeleny pole, Novoaleksandrovka, Novoselovka Pervaya, and Nevelsky, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled six attacks.

Another eight continue in the districts of Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Yasnobrodovka. The situation is tense, but controlled. 

The enemy has managed to conduct more frequent combined attacks in recent days - Yevlash01.06.24, 14:18 • 48558 views

In the Kurakhovsky direction they are fighting. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have already repelled 10 enemy assault actions near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka, Praskoveyevka and Vodiane. Two more clashes continue near Konstantinovka and Vodiane.

In the Vremovsky direction , the enemy attacks with the support of aviation. 10 bunks were used by the Russian invaders in the Staromayorsky district. There is still a clash going on there.

In the Orekhovsky direction Russian troops launched 16 attacks on Pyatikhatki with unguided aircraft missiles

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation has not changed much. 

The General Staff stated that The Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past day hit, in particular , two places of accumulation of Russian personnel, four control points, two enemy artillery systems and an air defense system.

Russians have started using a new way to launch FPV drones: how dangerous is it31.05.24, 17:03 • 23198 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
kharkivKharkiv

