During the day, the Russian military attacked the most in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. Also, increased enemy activity is observed in the Seversky direction. this is stated in the summary of the general staff of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment - stated in the General Staff.

Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. From the direction of Belgorod, the enemy struck one cab at Volchansk and three cabs at Liptsy.

In the Luhansk direction, the Russian invaders do not give up trying to improve the situation in the Torskoye and Tern areas. The enemy struck two crabs at the estuary, launched another kab at Shchurovo and twice hit the Radkovsky Sands with Kabs. In this direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, one still continues near Torskoye.

In the Seversky direction , Russian troops became more active. Currently, there are six military clashes in the areas of Ivano-Daryevka and Razdolovka. Our defenders repelled one enemy assault near the excavation site.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders twice tried to attack near Novy and Klishcheyevka. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation.

In the Pokrovsky direction today the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of military operations has increased to 14 since the beginning of the day. near Zeleny pole, Novoaleksandrovka, Novoselovka Pervaya, and Nevelsky, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled six attacks.

Another eight continue in the districts of Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Yasnobrodovka. The situation is tense, but controlled.

In the Kurakhovsky direction they are fighting. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have already repelled 10 enemy assault actions near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka, Praskoveyevka and Vodiane. Two more clashes continue near Konstantinovka and Vodiane.

In the Vremovsky direction , the enemy attacks with the support of aviation. 10 bunks were used by the Russian invaders in the Staromayorsky district. There is still a clash going on there.

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation has not changed much.

The General Staff stated that The Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past day hit, in particular , two places of accumulation of Russian personnel, four control points, two enemy artillery systems and an air defense system.

