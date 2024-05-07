russian occupants fired 291 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the enemy fired 291 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhya region. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the invaders attacked 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region 291 times. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
As part of the aggression, 102 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were recorded in Chervonodniprovka, Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. In addition, 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Another 184 artillery strikes were directed at Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.
Add
Over the day, 10 cases of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.
