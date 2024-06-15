ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian money should become a key source of Ukraine's recovery - Shmyhal

Russian money should become a key source of Ukraine's recovery - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101257 views

Russian money from frozen assets worth more than $300 billion should be a key source for Ukraine's long-term recovery from the war, with $50 billion of these assets to be provided by the G7 countries this year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reacted to the decision of the G7 countries to pay compensation to Russia for the damage caused to Ukraine, which, according to the World Bank, is now $486 billion. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that the G7 countries agreed that Russia should pay for all the damage caused to Ukraine. Currently, this amount, according to the World Bank, is $486 billion.

We will continue to make efforts to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it has destroyed with its war. In particular, we continue to work on the establishment of the International Compensation Mechanism and other legal instruments.

Shmyhal wrote

He informed that the Government is working hard to confiscate the frozen Russian sovereign and private assets. We are talking about getting the entire amount, which is more than $300 billion.

We have an intermediate step on this path. Ukraine will receive $50 billion from the G7 countries this year thanks to the proceeds from Russian sovereign assets frozen in the West.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

The official emphasized that Russian money should become a key source of long-term recovery of our country.

Russia should pay $486 billion in compensation to Ukraine - G7 statement14.06.24, 23:05 • 18327 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

