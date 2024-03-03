Russian missile strike on Kurakhove in Donetsk region: number of wounded increased to 16

As of 16:00 on Sunday, 16 people were wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Kurakhove in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

As of 16:00, 16 people were reported wounded, two of them in serious condition - wrote Filashkin on social media.

According to him, all the wounded are in hospital.

Addendum

Kurakhove came under fire this afternoon - the enemy hit the very center of the city, damaging at least 15 high-rise buildings. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a guided aerial bomb.

Representatives of local authorities, police and rescuers are working at the site.