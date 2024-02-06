Russian missile strike on hotel in Kharkiv region: wounded women hospitalized, mother of dead baby in surgery - RMA

As a result of an enemy rocket attack on Zolochiv, where a hotel was hit, three wounded women are in hospital, including the mother of a dead child in surgery, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

He said that three women were injured as a result of enemy rocket attacks on the village of Zolochiv.

The patients, aged 39 and 28, are in the trauma unit with fractured limbs. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory. A 21-year-old woman, the mother of the deceased child, is in moderate condition in surgery - Sinegubov said on social media.

According to him, doctors are currently conducting all the necessary examinations and further treatment.

