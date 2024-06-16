Russian invaders in the occupied territories are increasing property pressure on residents - Fedorov

Russian occupants are increasing property pressure on Melitopol residents. They organized raids and filtration to identify "ownerless property", take it away and dispose of it at their own discretion - to move in military personnel or imported workers or to sell it later. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

They "discovered" that 35% of Melitopol's housing stock is rented out by people bypassing the occupation administration. Now they are looking for "illegal" rental housing in order to control every penny that TOT residents can get, - the message says.



Details

According to him, the occupiers are forcing people to register their land plots in order to dispose of the land freely in the future, as most of the legal owners will not be able to prove their right to the property.

Recall

The invaders are planning to bring at least 50,000 Russians and representatives of other nations to the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region to forcibly change the ethnic composition of the population and reduce the possibility of resistance.