In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40630 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158138 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94204 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272298 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203600 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253319 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159428 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian informant spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships near Mykolaiv port: detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24535 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a local resident in Mykolaiv region who was spying on Ukrainian warships near the seaport for Russian intelligence.

Russian informant spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships near Mykolaiv port: detained

Law enforcement officers exposed another informant of Russian special services in Mykolaiv region who was spying on Ukrainian warships near the Black Sea. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service. 

SBU cyber specialists exposed in Mykolaiv region another informer of Russian special services who collected intelligence on the Defense Forces near the Black Sea. Among the priority "targets" of the enemy were warships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and directions of their movement along sea and river routes

-  the SBU said in a statement.

As noted, the spy also  tried to find out the coordinates of the ground units of Ukrainian defenders, including those involved in combat operations on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The invaders needed intelligence information to prepare missile and drone attacks on the frontline in southern Ukraine

- the SBU said.  

As a result of counter-sabotage measures, the Russian informant was exposed at the initial stage of his reconnaissance and subversive activities, the SBU added. 

Addendum

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a local resident whom the aggressor remotely recruited for cooperation earlier this year. 

SBU investigators have now served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the deployment, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces 12 years in prison.

He was spying on air defense systems and wanted to become a "Wagnerian": enemy informant detained in Kirovohrad region20.02.24, 11:27 • 30889 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Mykolaiv
