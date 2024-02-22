Russian informant spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships near Mykolaiv port: detained

Law enforcement officers exposed another informant of Russian special services in Mykolaiv region who was spying on Ukrainian warships near the Black Sea. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

SBU cyber specialists exposed in Mykolaiv region another informer of Russian special services who collected intelligence on the Defense Forces near the Black Sea. Among the priority "targets" of the enemy were warships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and directions of their movement along sea and river routes - the SBU said in a statement.

As noted, the spy also tried to find out the coordinates of the ground units of Ukrainian defenders, including those involved in combat operations on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The invaders needed intelligence information to prepare missile and drone attacks on the frontline in southern Ukraine - the SBU said.

As a result of counter-sabotage measures, the Russian informant was exposed at the initial stage of his reconnaissance and subversive activities, the SBU added.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a local resident whom the aggressor remotely recruited for cooperation earlier this year.

SBU investigators have now served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the deployment, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces 12 years in prison.

