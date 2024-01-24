Russian IL-76 crash: names of crew members who piloted the plane have been identified

The names of the Russian crew members of the IL-76 plane that crashed in the morning of January 24 in the Belgorod region have been revealed. Relatives confirm the deaths of at least three Russian servicemen. It is noted that the crew belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment, stationed in Orenburg. This was reported by journalists of the Schemes project, UNN reports.

Skhemy journalists have identified the names of the crew members of the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the morning of January 24 in the Belgorod region. The deaths of at least three of them were confirmed by their relatives: 36-year-old commander Stanislav Bezzubkin, 36-year-old navigator Alexei Vysokin, and 38-year-old flight engineer Andrey Piluyev. The crew belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment. - the publication reported.

The death of the ship's commander, Stanislav Bezzubkin, was confirmed by his wife, Marika Bezzubkina. She said that she was informed of this by the Russian Ministry of Defense. She said that she last spoke with her husband around 7:30 a.m. (Russian time - ed.), at which time, according to her, he was supposed to be flying out of Moscow.

The death of flight engineer Andriy Piluyev was also confirmed by his wife.

The death of navigator Oleksiy Vysokin was confirmed by his cousin.

Under the photo of another IL-76 crew member, flight radioman Ihor Sablinsky, comments were posted on the social network expressing condolences for his death.

It is noted that the flight was supposed to be serviced by another airborne equipment flight engineer, Serhiy Zhitenev, but it has not yet been possible to independently confirm his death.

According to leaks from Russian databases, the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment is listed as the place of service for five crew members. The same information was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in March 2022, listing Bezzubkin, Vysokin, Piluyev, Zhitenev, and Sablinsky as servicemen of the 117th separate transport aviation regiment "who deliver weapons and ammunition to kill Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners: GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-76

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information available yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian IL-76 aircraft and in what number.

At the same time, the Russians claim that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed plane. Russia also demands to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian IL-76 in the Belgorod region, and