Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101758 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112486 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142610 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139426 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177294 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172063 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284309 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148864 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian IL-76 crash: names of crew members who piloted the plane have been identified

Russian IL-76 crash: names of crew members who piloted the plane have been identified

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109309 views

Members of the military crew of the Russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region have been identified, and at least three people have been confirmed dead. The crew belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment.

The names of the Russian crew members of the IL-76 plane that crashed in the morning of January 24 in the Belgorod region have been revealed. Relatives confirm the deaths of at least three Russian servicemen. It is noted that the crew belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment, stationed in Orenburg. This was reported by journalists of the Schemes project, UNN reports.

Skhemy journalists have identified the names of the crew members of the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the morning of January 24 in the Belgorod region. The deaths of at least three of them were confirmed by their relatives: 36-year-old commander Stanislav Bezzubkin, 36-year-old navigator Alexei Vysokin, and 38-year-old flight engineer Andrey Piluyev. The crew belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment.

- the publication reported.

Details

The death of the ship's commander, Stanislav Bezzubkin, was confirmed by his wife, Marika Bezzubkina. She said that she was informed of this by the Russian Ministry of Defense. She said that she last spoke with her husband around 7:30 a.m. (Russian time - ed.), at which time, according to her, he was supposed to be flying out of Moscow.

The death of flight engineer Andriy Piluyev was also confirmed by his wife.

The death of navigator Oleksiy Vysokin was confirmed by his cousin.

Under the photo of another IL-76 crew member, flight radioman Ihor Sablinsky, comments were posted on the social network expressing condolences for his death.

Image

It is noted that the flight was supposed to be serviced by another airborne equipment flight engineer, Serhiy Zhitenev, but it has not yet been possible to independently confirm his death.

Image

According to leaks from Russian databases, the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment is listed as the place of service for five crew members. The same information was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in March 2022, listing Bezzubkin, Vysokin, Piluyev, Zhitenev, and Sablinsky as servicemen of the 117th separate transport aviation regiment "who deliver weapons and ammunition to kill Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners: GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-7624.01.24, 18:07 • 25661 view

Optional

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board  the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region.  However, there is no information available yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian IL-76 aircraft and in what number.

At the same time, the Russians claim that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed plane. Russia also demands to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian IL-76 in the Belgorod region, and [5]

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

