Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners: GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-76

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 10147 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107524 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115946 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147017 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142438 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179022 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172743 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 49015 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 53085 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 63007 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 87825 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 51958 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107524 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287105 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264092 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 87825 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147017 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108269 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108154 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124161 views
Actual
Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners: GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-76

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners: GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-76

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25662 views

The DIU added that the landing of a transport aircraft in a 30-kilometer combat zone cannot be safe and should in any case be discussed by both sides, as otherwise it jeopardizes the entire exchange process.

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners. This is stated in the statement of the Main Investigation Directorate regarding the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft, which was allegedly transporting prisoners, UNN reports.

The DIU noted that the security of Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the agreements, was to be ensured by the Russian side. At the same time, the Ukrainian side was not informed of the need to ensure the security of the airspace in the area of Belgorod within a certain period of time, as it had been done many times in the past.

"Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners. It is known that prisoners are delivered by air, rail and road transport. This may indicate deliberate actions by Russia aimed at endangering the lives and safety of the prisoners," the statement said.

In addition, the DIU added that the landing of a transport aircraft in a 30-kilometer combat zone cannot be safe and should in any case be discussed by both sides, because otherwise it jeopardizes the entire exchange process.

"Based on this, we may be talking about Russia's planned and deliberate actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and weaken international support for our country," the intelligence concluded.

Add

Earlier, the DIU reported that a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place today, but it did not take place. According to the Russian side, this happened as a result of the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft that was allegedly transporting our prisoners.

"We currently do not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the plane and in what number. For its part, Ukraine has fulfilled all the agreements to prepare the exchange. The Russian captured servicemen were delivered on time to the agreed point for the exchange, where they were safe," the intelligence service said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces amid information about the downfall of the Il-76 made a statement regarding the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction24.01.24, 16:49 • 26009 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising