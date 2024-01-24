Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners: GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-76

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners. This is stated in the statement of the Main Investigation Directorate regarding the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft, which was allegedly transporting prisoners, UNN reports.

The DIU noted that the security of Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the agreements, was to be ensured by the Russian side. At the same time, the Ukrainian side was not informed of the need to ensure the security of the airspace in the area of Belgorod within a certain period of time, as it had been done many times in the past.

"Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of prisoners. It is known that prisoners are delivered by air, rail and road transport. This may indicate deliberate actions by Russia aimed at endangering the lives and safety of the prisoners," the statement said.

In addition, the DIU added that the landing of a transport aircraft in a 30-kilometer combat zone cannot be safe and should in any case be discussed by both sides, because otherwise it jeopardizes the entire exchange process.

"Based on this, we may be talking about Russia's planned and deliberate actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and weaken international support for our country," the intelligence concluded.

Earlier, the DIU reported that a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place today, but it did not take place. According to the Russian side, this happened as a result of the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft that was allegedly transporting our prisoners.

"We currently do not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the plane and in what number. For its part, Ukraine has fulfilled all the agreements to prepare the exchange. The Russian captured servicemen were delivered on time to the agreed point for the exchange, where they were safe," the intelligence service said.

