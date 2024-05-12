The African Mercenary Corps is involved in the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the TV channel "ATESH", according to UNN.

Agents of the ATES movement from the 44th AK headquarters report that Russia is using the African corps in an offensive against the Kharkiv region. They are already suffering huge losses, - the statement said.

Details

It is emphasized that the mercenaries were not ready for such a war. The Russians sent them to the front lines, knowing that most of them would not return from the assaults.

We could see all the training of this corps at the parade, where 20 people performed their traditional military dance. There is evidence that mercenaries who have already fought in Mali and Libya are also present in the Kharkiv region. russia recruits and engages mercenaries from poor countries in an attempt to compensate for its losses. All countries of the world should consider whether to cooperate with such a country, - the statement said.

Addendum

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, addressing the Russian military, in particular the Moscow and Leningrad military districts located in Kharkiv region, called on them to move to the side of Ukraine or surrender.

In Kharkiv region, defensive operations are currently underway in the area of the border villages of Strilechchia, Chervone, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. It was decided to reinforce Ukrainian combat units with additional units from the reserve.