Russian Federation struck Sumy region 12 times at night and in the morning: 56 explosions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20037 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67641 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48812 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199803 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223429 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249805 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155619 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371760 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21163 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67644 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 224904 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181496 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199811 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22048 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22497 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43675 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51342 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian Federation struck Sumy region 12 times at night and in the morning: 56 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20993 views

Russia shelled 7 communities in Sumy region, causing 56 explosions.

Russian Federation struck Sumy region 12 times at night and in the morning: 56 explosions

On the night of March 5 and this morning, Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Tuesday, UNN reports

Details 

Reportedly, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Sveska, Znob-Novhorodska and Seredyna-Budska communities were subjected to hostile attacks. 

Krasnopilska community - the enemy attacked with artillery (2 explosions).

Yunakivska community -  NAR missiles were launched from an airplane (2 explosions).

Sveska community - NAR missiles were launched from an airplane (2 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community - Russians fired from artillery (6 explosions) and grenade launchers (14 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community - mortar shelling (14 explosions) and artillery shelling (9 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska community -  artillery shelling (3 explosions) was recorded.

Bilopilska community - the enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices: cache of Russian military ammunition discovered in Sumy region04.03.24, 14:00 • 22089 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Bilopillia
Sums
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90