Russian Federation struck Sumy region 12 times at night and in the morning: 56 explosions

On the night of March 5 and this morning, Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Sveska, Znob-Novhorodska and Seredyna-Budska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Krasnopilska community - the enemy attacked with artillery (2 explosions).

Yunakivska community - NAR missiles were launched from an airplane (2 explosions).

Sveska community - NAR missiles were launched from an airplane (2 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community - Russians fired from artillery (6 explosions) and grenade launchers (14 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community - mortar shelling (14 explosions) and artillery shelling (9 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska community - artillery shelling (3 explosions) was recorded.

Bilopilska community - the enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices: cache of Russian military ammunition discovered in Sumy region