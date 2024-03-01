Russian Federation strikes at night at Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, three residents wounded in the region overnight

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20037 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67641 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48812 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199803 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223429 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249805 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155619 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371760 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21163 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67644 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 224904 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181496 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199811 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22048 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22497 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43675 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51342 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian Federation strikes at night at Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, three residents wounded in the region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25013 views

Russian troops attacked the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region at night. Three residents of Donetsk region were wounded by enemy air strikes yesterday.

Russian Federation strikes at night at Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, three residents wounded in the region overnight

Russian troops  struck residential areas of Donetsk region 18 times yesterday, including with air bombs, and three local residents were injured. On the night of March 1, the Russian army hit Konstantinovka with rockets, causing destruction. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

Russian troops attacked residential areas 18 times over the past day, totaling 1843 attacks in the region

- the message says.

The shelling was recorded in 17 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, the villages of Hostre, Zhelanne, New York, Ocheretyno, Shcherbynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Kolodyazi, Novooleksandrivka, Novoozhelanne, Novoocheretuvate, Ozerne, Predtechyne, Skudne, and Umanske.

As a result of hostile attacks, a total of 46 civilian objects were damaged in the region - 33 residential buildings, a hospital, an administrative building, a house of culture, a shop, a sanatorium, a garage, an outbuilding, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

The Russian army  dropped a KAB-500 guided missile on Shcherbynivka, wounding three people and damaging 10 private homes.

The enemy struck Mykolaivka with another KAB-500 bomb, damaging 9 private houses, a hospital, and critical infrastructure.

Novoaleksandrovka was also hit by a KAB-500 airstrike, damaging three houses, an administrative building and a shop.

In addition, tonight, around 3:00, Russian terrorists fired four S-300 missiles at Kostyantynivka. A police department, a hospital, two kindergartens, an administrative building, two enterprises, 5 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were destroyed

- police said.

Man killed, woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian missile attack, 200 hostile attacks in total01.03.24, 08:27 • 32401 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
S-300 missile system
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90