Russian Federation strikes at night at Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, three residents wounded in the region overnight

Russian troops struck residential areas of Donetsk region 18 times yesterday, including with air bombs, and three local residents were injured. On the night of March 1, the Russian army hit Konstantinovka with rockets, causing destruction. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Russian troops attacked residential areas 18 times over the past day, totaling 1843 attacks in the region - the message says.

The shelling was recorded in 17 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, the villages of Hostre, Zhelanne, New York, Ocheretyno, Shcherbynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Kolodyazi, Novooleksandrivka, Novoozhelanne, Novoocheretuvate, Ozerne, Predtechyne, Skudne, and Umanske.

As a result of hostile attacks, a total of 46 civilian objects were damaged in the region - 33 residential buildings, a hospital, an administrative building, a house of culture, a shop, a sanatorium, a garage, an outbuilding, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

The Russian army dropped a KAB-500 guided missile on Shcherbynivka, wounding three people and damaging 10 private homes.

The enemy struck Mykolaivka with another KAB-500 bomb, damaging 9 private houses, a hospital, and critical infrastructure.

Novoaleksandrovka was also hit by a KAB-500 airstrike, damaging three houses, an administrative building and a shop.

In addition, tonight, around 3:00, Russian terrorists fired four S-300 missiles at Kostyantynivka. A police department, a hospital, two kindergartens, an administrative building, two enterprises, 5 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were destroyed - police said.

