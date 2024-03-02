Russian Federation is trying to drive the Defense Forces out of Novomykhailivka, the enemy was destroyed during the assault - General Staff

Russian occupants are making every effort to drive Ukrainian defenders out of Novomykhailivka. During the next assault, the enemy threw infantry on armored vehicles into the battle, but it did not help them - the enemy personnel were killed and the armored vehicles were burned. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

"Novomykhailivka continues to be one of the hottest spots in the combat zone. The enemy is making every effort to drive the paratroopers of the 79th separate air assault brigade from this locality. During the next assault, the enemy threw infantry on armored vehicles into the battle, but it did not help him - the enemy personnel were killed and the armored vehicles were burned," the statement said.

It is noted that the video released by the General Staff shows the results of the coordinated work of anti-tank missile systems, which skillfully stopped enemy armored vehicles and a unit of attack UAVs, whose pilots finally destroyed them with accurate drops.

Addendum

According to DeepState, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack near Tabayivka, but the enemy advanced to Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka.