Russian Federation is trying to drive the Defense Forces out of Novomykhailivka, the enemy was destroyed during the assault - General Staff

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19956 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 67330 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48637 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 224529 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179521 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223372 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249790 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21016 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 67330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224529 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181227 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199552 views
Russian Federation is trying to drive the Defense Forces out of Novomykhailivka, the enemy was destroyed during the assault - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26267 views

Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack on Novomykhailivka, destroying enemy infantry and burning their armored vehicles.

Russian Federation is trying to drive the Defense Forces out of Novomykhailivka, the enemy was destroyed during the assault - General Staff

Russian occupants are making every effort to drive Ukrainian defenders out of Novomykhailivka. During the next assault, the enemy threw infantry on armored vehicles into the battle, but it did not help them - the enemy personnel were killed and the armored vehicles were burned. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

"Novomykhailivka continues to be one of the hottest spots in the combat zone. The enemy is making every effort to drive the paratroopers of the 79th separate air assault brigade from this locality. During the next assault, the enemy threw infantry on armored vehicles into the battle, but it did not help him - the enemy personnel were killed and the armored vehicles were burned," the statement said.

It is noted that the video released by the General Staff shows the results of the coordinated work of anti-tank missile systems, which skillfully stopped enemy armored vehicles and a unit of attack UAVs, whose pilots finally destroyed them with accurate drops.

Addendum 

According to DeepState, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack near Tabayivka, but the enemy advanced to Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
