In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 157388 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93840 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 330735 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203403 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238534 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253289 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159394 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372521 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Russian drone followed Annalena Burbock's delegation in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130654 views

German Foreign Minister Anneliese Burbock's visit to the water supply system in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was interrupted when a Russian reconnaissance drone was spotted following her delegation.

Russian drone followed Annalena Burbock's delegation in Mykolaiv region

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock prematurely interrupted her visit to the water supply system in Mykolaiv because of a Russian reconnaissance drone. This was reported by AFP with reference to a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, UNN reports. The Foreign Minister is currently in Ukraine to commemorate the second anniversary of Russian aggression.

Details

According to the information, the Russian reconnaissance drone spotted in Mykolaiv region also flew over the territory of the water supply system. It is noted that such drones are usually accompanied by a direct air strike. The drone initially followed the Burbank convoy, but then returned.

The delegation members were asked to quickly return to the armored vehicles. They said that in this situation, the safest option was to stay on the move. Some time after the convoy left, there was indeed an air raid in Mykolaiv region.

Addendum Addendum

Burbock was on a visit to Mykolaiv, where she announced that her country had allocated another €100 million in humanitarian aid and called Mykolaiv "a symbol of unwavering popular resistance.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Mykolaiv
