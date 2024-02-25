Russian drone followed Annalena Burbock's delegation in Mykolaiv region

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock prematurely interrupted her visit to the water supply system in Mykolaiv because of a Russian reconnaissance drone. This was reported by AFP with reference to a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, UNN reports. The Foreign Minister is currently in Ukraine to commemorate the second anniversary of Russian aggression.

According to the information, the Russian reconnaissance drone spotted in Mykolaiv region also flew over the territory of the water supply system. It is noted that such drones are usually accompanied by a direct air strike. The drone initially followed the Burbank convoy, but then returned.

The delegation members were asked to quickly return to the armored vehicles. They said that in this situation, the safest option was to stay on the move. Some time after the convoy left, there was indeed an air raid in Mykolaiv region.

Burbock was on a visit to Mykolaiv, where she announced that her country had allocated another €100 million in humanitarian aid and called Mykolaiv "a symbol of unwavering popular resistance.

