German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock visits Mykolaiv: details of the visit

Today, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock visited Mykolaiv. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

"Together with Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, I told the German Foreign Minister about the current situation in Mykolaiv and the region, the security situation, the number of damaged civilian infrastructure facilities and their restoration," - Kim said.

In addition, according to the head of the DIA, they inspected the solar-powered desalination systems installed under the Memorandum signed between Boreal Light GmbH and Mykolaiv City Council. The German organization has allocated UAH 260 million for the project.

"I am incredibly grateful for the visit. It demonstrates the international community's sincere support for Ukraine," Kim summarized.

Foreign Ministers of Germany and Ukraine visit Odesa