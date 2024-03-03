Russian Defense Ministry reports shooting down almost 40 drones over Crimea overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense destroyed 38 Ukrainian drones over Crimea overnight, one of the largest attacks on the peninsula reported so far.
On the night of March 3, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 38 drones over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry reports, UNN reports.
Details
All Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense systems
Russian media reported that this was one of the largest drone attacks on Crimea. On the night of January 5, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 37 drones over Crimea and Kuban, and a month earlier, 22 drones were destroyed over the peninsula and the Sea of Azov.
At night, traffic was blocked across the Crimean Bridge, as well as a section of the Tavrida highway near Feodosia in the Kerch direction.
Crimean bridge traffic blocked amid reports of explosions03.03.24, 02:35 • 101723 views