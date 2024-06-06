Russian authorities plan to continue "nationalization" of Ukrainian property in occupied Crimea - rossmi

The Russian authorities plan to continue the "nationalization" of the property of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea. This is reported by rossmi Speaker of the Russian parliament of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov, reports UNN.

"Work to identify them continues. Now the commission identifies those enterprises where there are a lot of different affiliated legal entities and individuals. Their owners are trying to hide these assets, but they will be discovered," Konstantinov said.

As writes " Crimea.Earlier, the Russian authorities of Crimea claimed that the proceeds from the sale of "nationalized" property of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea are 1.7 billion Russian rubles. Permanent representative of the president of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said that Ukraine does not intend to recognize acts that violate human or state rights. These include decisions on "nationalization" or confiscation of property, on the establishment of inheritance.