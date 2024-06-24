Russian Federation attack on Odessa: three people sought medical attention

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2488 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92388 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121008 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234200 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143646 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369341 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181802 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92389 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104991 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101207 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121009 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1642 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4888 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11952 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13576 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17530 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian Federation attack on Odessa: three people sought medical attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26809 views

Three more people sought medical help after a Russian rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.

Russian Federation attack on Odessa: three people sought medical attention

Today, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odessa. About 5 thousand square meters were damaged. The fire occurred on 3 thousand square meters. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and three more sought help from doctors.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The elimination of the consequences has been going on for several hours. I can say that about 5 thousand square meters were damaged. The fire occurred on 3 thousand square meters. Now rescuers are working to recapture the part that was engaged in the fire, so that there is no fire of the infrastructure

the keeper said. 

He noted that according to preliminary information, two Iskander-K missiles flew to Odessa, one of which was destroyed.

The concern was that this was a workplace where many people were staying. According to preliminary data, there were about 50 of them. now it is known that three people applied for help, who received first aid. Now we have three people who were taken away by an ambulance and are currently receiving medical assistance. Their condition is moderate

the keeper added.

recall

Odessa suffered an enemy strike, hit the civilian infrastructure of the city was recorded, a fire occurred, it is known about the victims.

The mayor of Odessa reported that three people were hospitalized in a moderate condition after a Russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31