Russian Federation attack on Odessa: three people sought medical attention

Today, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odessa. About 5 thousand square meters were damaged. The fire occurred on 3 thousand square meters. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and three more sought help from doctors.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The elimination of the consequences has been going on for several hours. I can say that about 5 thousand square meters were damaged. The fire occurred on 3 thousand square meters. Now rescuers are working to recapture the part that was engaged in the fire, so that there is no fire of the infrastructure the keeper said.

He noted that according to preliminary information, two Iskander-K missiles flew to Odessa, one of which was destroyed.

The concern was that this was a workplace where many people were staying. According to preliminary data, there were about 50 of them. now it is known that three people applied for help, who received first aid. Now we have three people who were taken away by an ambulance and are currently receiving medical assistance. Their condition is moderate the keeper added.

recall

Odessa suffered an enemy strike, hit the civilian infrastructure of the city was recorded, a fire occurred, it is known about the victims.

The mayor of Odessa reported that three people were hospitalized in a moderate condition after a Russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.