Russian attack on Odesa on April 29: death toll rises to six

The death toll from Russia's April 29 strike on Odesa has risen to six, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said, UNN reports.

The death toll from the April 29 attack in Odesa has risen to 6. Unfortunately, today a man died in hospital, for whose life doctors fought to the last - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

23 people were injured, including a 4-year-old girl in critical condition, as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Odesa waterfront on April 29. The attack was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition.

Last night, Russian troops attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. Three people were killed and three others wounded.