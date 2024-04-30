Russian attack on Odesa: 17 injured, including a child, in hospitals

17 people, including a child, remain hospitalized in Odesa with injuries of varying severity as a result of yesterday's Russian attack on the city, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of this morning, 17 victims of yesterday's Russian attack, including one child, are still in hospitals in the city. Their condition is of varying severity," Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, doctors provide all the necessary assistance.

Addendum

Five people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa.

