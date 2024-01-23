Russian attack on Kyiv caused damage in four districts - KIEV

In Kyiv, as a result of a morning enemy attack, damage was caused in four districts, one person was killed and four wounded, the KMIA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"One person was killed and four wounded (most with mine-blast injuries)," the KCIA reported on Telegram about the consequences of the missile strike on Kyiv as of 08:20.

They also published information on the consequences by district:

Sviatoshynskyi:

- fire in parked cars;

- a fire in an apartment in a multi-storey residential building;

- damage to non-residential buildings;

Pechersky:

- damage to a non-residential building.

Darnitsky:

- debris falling on the roof of a multi-storey residential building (without further combustion);

- and the territory of the kindergarten (without destruction and fire).

Solomensky:

- damage to a residential building.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, a two-story non-residential building was also destroyed in Solomyansky district. There was no fire.

"One victim was found in the Pechersk district, where a non-residential building was hit. Emergency services continue to extinguish the fire," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The information is being updated and clarified. Operational services are working on the ground, KIAA said.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

Damage and fires caused by Russian army strike in Kyiv. There were reports of 9 injuries.

Also, the enemy struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv and in the region, hits were recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity. In Kharkiv, there are 2 deadand 11 hospitalized injured.

In Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the Russian army attack left one dead and one injured.